The historic mode of transport helping visitors experience Coombe Abbey from a new perspective

Coombe Abbey Hotel’s punt service is back in operation at the historic hotel – with opportunities for family tours or extra-special experiences for couples this summer.

Each journey begins at the historic boat house, located behind a wooden portcullis next to the cobblestone bridge upon entry to the hotel, allowing visitors to see the historic former monastery and popular attraction from incredible new perspectives.

Trips allow guests to see original craftwork from when the abbey was built in 1150, as well as recently uncovered vistas along the moat.

The service can even be booked for proposals, with prosecco included on your trip, and weddings, offering the bride and bridesmaids a memorable way to arrive and a picturesque getaway for the wedding couple.

Abbey Punts at Coombe Abbey

For anyone not planning to tie the knot anytime soon, sparkling cream tea packages are also available.

Abbey Punts run Wednesday to Sunday from 10.30am until late during the summer – weather permitting – with leisure trips for two to six people lasting around 35 minutes.

Experiences can be booked at the hotel reception – with a limited number of slots on Monday and Tuesday available by pre-booking directly with Abbey Punts.

The restored punt, lined with fine silk and featuring customised upholstered seating to allow better views, is skippered by Coombe Abbey’s master punt operator Anthony Haynes, who founded Abbey Punts.

Each trip allows guests to get up close to the park’s abundant wildlife and incredible history of the medieval abbey, brought to life by Anthony’s expert knowledge of the surroundings.

Punting, which uses a single wooden pole to navigate, would have been common in local waterways at various points in Coombe’s history, including as a way to deliver goods to the abbey’s various esteemed occupants under the ownership of the Craven family, who owned the former Cistercian monastery for more than 300 years from 1622.

Ron Terry, group operations director at No Ordinary Hospitality, said: “Abbey Punts is a truly magical way to explore the historic grounds of Coombe Abbey.

“With some incredible views and Anthony’s fantastic hosting skills, there aren’t many better ways to spend an afternoon when the sun is shining.”

More packages can be viewed by visiting the Abbey Punts website: https://abbeypunts.com