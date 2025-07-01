The Hundred returns to Edgbaston Stadium this summer

8th, 12th, 17th & 22nd August

The Hundred tournament kicks off at Edgbaston Stadium on Friday 8th August with a local derby between Birmingham Phoenix and Nottingham Trent Rockets

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

. Each match day at Edgbaston will feature a live performance from some of the most exciting names in UK music, including Midland artists, KANDA and The White Lakes. Fan favourites – Men’s team captain, Liam Livingstone, Women’s team captain, Ellyse Perry, Jacob Bethell and Amy Jones are all back on the Birmingham Phoenix team for 2025.

The exhilarating 100-ball cricket competition – The Hundred – is heading back to the world-renowned Edgbaston cricket ground this summer. Returning for its fifth year, the Birmingham Phoenix teams, led by captains Ellyse Perry and Liam Livingstone, will face off against four rival teams, with each double-header match days featuring both the men's and women's games back-to-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting the home-town’s Group Stages, the first opening fixture takes place at Edgbaston on Friday 8th August with a local derby as Birmingham Phoenix take on Nottingham Trent Rockets. The women’s team get underway at 3pm, followed by the men’s team at 6:30pm. On Tuesday 12th August, both teams play London Oval Invincibles, followed by matches against London Spirit on Sunday 17th August, and Welsh Fire on Friday 22nd August.

The Hundred final will be taking place at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday 31st August, with the winning team from the Group Stage going up against the winning team from the Eliminator round, taking place on Saturday 30th August.

The Hundred offers the ideal day out for sports-loving families, with fantastic value tickets available from just £5 for under 16s, and adult tickets starting from £17 before the early bird deadline on 1 July. There's also dedicated family seating at the stadium, which offers a welcoming and fun-filled environment where families can enjoy watching the incredible cricket and entertainment together.

Further adding to Edgbaston's electrifying atmosphere, this year’s music line-up has officially been released in partnership with BBC Music Introducing. Rising stars from across the country will be performing live at every fixture, including Midlands-born, KANDA, who will kick off Birmingham Phoenix’s opening fixture on Friday 8th August, local band, The White Lakes, Josh Latunji and Eloise Fabbri, who are all set to take the stage throughout August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham Phoenix will also welcome a brand-new resident DJ to the stadium, performing live at every fixture, providing non-stop entertainment each match day.

For more information and to book tickets to Birmingham Phoenix’s four home fixtures, please visit https://www.thehundred.com/fixtures