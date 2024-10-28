The Magic of Animals Concert set to delight audiences at the Royal Spa Centre

The Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra is excited to present The Magic of Animals, a captivating concert featuring a delightful selection of music inspired by the animal kingdom. The event will take place at the Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa, CV32 4HN, on Sunday, 24th November at 3:00pm.

Under the baton of renowned conductor Paul Leddington Wright, audiences will be treated to an enchanting afternoon filled with musical masterpieces. The programme includes Prokofiev’s classic Peter and the Wolf and film scores Where Eagles Dare, Jaws, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park.

Our guest narrator, actor David Bradley will guide the audience through Prokofiev's timeless classic, Peter and the Wolf, offering an interactive experience that is sure to charm children and adults alike.

David Bradley will be known to children for his celebrated performances as Argus Filch in all seven of the beloved Harry Potter films.

WSO at a Family Concert

As well as his many stage appearances with the RSC and NT, TV include Doctor Who, The Strain, Walder Frey Game of Thrones, Ricky Gervais’s After Life for Netflix, and Jack Marshall in Broadchurch.

Children attending are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite animal or bring along a treasured cuddly toy!

Chris Voss, Chair of WSO and violinist said, ‘Our family concerts are always great fun, with Paul Leddington Wright an able and enthusiastic compere who really helps to bring the music to life for the audience.

Tickets are available now and priced from £17, with half-price tickets for children. Family tickets (2 adults and 2 children) are available for £32. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wso.org.uk, by emailing [email protected], or via the Royal Spa Centre website.

Don’t miss this magical, family-friendly afternoon celebrating The Magic of Animals!