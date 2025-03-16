The Mum Club @ Selfridges

It’s time to mark a special date in your diary — one just for you. This Mother’s Day, Selfridges and The Mum Club are coming together to host an exclusive and fabulous brunch designed to celebrate you.

Join us on Wednesday, 26th March 2025, at 10am, at San Carlo Fumo in Selfridges for a stylish gathering dedicated to mums across generations. Indulge in delicious food, connect with like-minded women. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Mother’s Day in style—because you deserve it!

Meet The Mum Club

The Mum Club hosts elegant events across 70 locations nationwide, where you can relax connect and enjoy some well-deserved time for you. These events are designed to foster meaningful local connections that last a lifetime. Whether it’s a casual brunch or evening get-together, The Mum Club ensures each event is welcoming and full of genuine connection.

TMC Leamington Spa - Festive Brunch Club

Why every Mum needs The Mum Club

Let's be honest, being a mum is tough! Motherhood is rewarding but can sometimes feel isolating - especially if you haven’t found your tribe through groups such as antenatal classes, you're a second-time Mum or if you’ve recently moved to a new area.

"Good Mum friends are essential when you have a baby, but sometimes it's hard to find them", say The Mum Club founders Lauren Webber and Jessica Lawes. "The reason we created The Mum Club was that after we had children, we'd go to baby classes, and while they were entertaining for the children, we'd leave having spoken to no one and feeling emptier in a way. This experience drove us to create The Mum Club because we didn't want anyone to ever feel like that".

A whopping 89%of Mums have reported feeling lonely at least once since giving birth. The Mum Club wants to help change this – one event at a time.

TMC Leamington Spa - Picnic Club

What to expect

Warwickshire based TMC Leamington Spa has been hosting events across Warwick, Leamington Spa & Kenilworth for almost 4 years! At every event you can expect a warm and welcoming atmosphere where mums can chat, share, laugh, and bond. Join for; delicious Brunches, Evening drinks, Fitness events, Walking clubs and even DIY Pottery with Cocktails! Whether you’re expecting a baby, are a first-time mum, or a seasoned pro, you’ll find a community of women who simply ‘get it.’ Each event, is time is for you.

Host of TMC Leamington Spa says: “You step into a place where no one is pretending to have it together & leave feeling lighter after doing something for yourself, in the company of women who relate to the chaos.”

When is the next event?

TMC Leamington Spa - Afternoon Tea

Follow @themumclubleamingtonspa on Instagram or email your host, Jessica Jairath via [email protected] for more information and ticket releases.

How can you book?

All events can be found and booked on the main The Mum Club site https://themumclub.com/events/