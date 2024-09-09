The Myton Hospices have announced new dates for their ever-popular Donation Drive Thru

The Myton Hospices Donation Drive Thru events are an easy way to donate your unwanted items to your local charity – simply drive up and they’ll help unload… drive away and enjoy your day! All in less than five minutes, no parking fees; no hassle and assistance on hand, all whilst supporting your local hospice.

Hosted at Myton’s three hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick, previous Donation Drive Thru events have seen hundreds of kind-hearted supporters emptying their cars of amazing donations for The Myton Hospices.

The new autumn dates for your diary are as follows:

Coventry Myton Hospice, CV2 2HJ

The Myton Hospices - Donation Drive Thrus

Saturday 14th September – 10am-1pm

Rugby Myton Support Hub, CV22 5PY

Saturday 12th October – 11am-1pm

Warwick Myton Hospice, CV34 6PX

Saturday 28th September – 10am-1pm

Saturday 26th October – 10am-1pm

Wednesday 13th November – 11am-1pm

All donations must be good quality, saleable items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, unused toiletries, furniture and electrical items. The Myton Hospices cannot accept items that are damaged, broken or incomplete in any way and there are some items they cannot sell and in fact cost money to pay for their disposal. This includes upholstered items that do not carry the appropriate fire safety label.

Due to the popularity of these events, you will need to book a slot online at www.mytonhospice.org/drive

Are you selling or moving house? If you have good quality furniture or large electrical items to donate, Myton can come to you! To arrange a collection in Rugby and the surrounding area please call 01788 593233, for Nuneaton/Coventry and all other parts of Warwickshire please call 024 76341025. Items must be in saleable condition, have the appropriate fire safety labels and be in working order if electrical.