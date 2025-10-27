The Myton Hospices invite the community to celebrate the festive season

The Myton Hospices - Christmas Fayre and Bazaar

The Myton Hospices is inviting the community to join in the festive celebrations at their upcoming Christmas events in Coventry and Rugby. These events provide an opportunity to enjoy seasonal fun while supporting the vital work of the hospice.

The Coventry Myton Hospice Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday 6th December, from 10:30am to 1pm. Organised by the charity’s Coventry Support Group, this festive fundraiser is not to be missed. Visitors can browse festive stalls offering gifts, hampers and toiletries, enjoy family-friendly games and delicious food and refreshments, and soak up the festive atmosphere. The event will feature performances from the Myton Choir, a local dance school and other entertainment, as well as a gift tombola and a visit from Father Christmas. Free parking is available for all attendees. More information can be found at www.mytonhospice.org/Fayre

The Rugby Myton Support Group’s Christmas Bazaar will be held on Saturday 29th November, from 10am to 1pm at the Rugby Myton Support Hub. The bazaar will offer a wide variety of items, including books, bric-a-brac, crafts, cakes, toiletries, Christmas hampers, tombolas and a raffle, providing an ideal opportunity to purchase festive gifts while supporting a local cause. More details are available at www.mytonhospice.org/Bazaar

Both events will bring the community together, spread festive cheer and support the hospices in continuing their vital work.

Rachael Ryan, Community Fundraising Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We always love our Coventry Christmas Fayre and Rugby Christmas Bazaar as a way to spread some Christmas cheer. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone into our hospices in Coventry and Rugby this festive season. We’d like to thank the Coventry Myton Support Group and Rugby Myton Support Group for their amazing efforts to raise vital funds year after year.”

This year, The Myton Hospices need to raise £12.7 million to continue providing services free of charge to patients and their loved ones. Community support at these events ensures the hospices can continue to be there for those who need them most, both now and in the future.