The Myton Hospices 'Light Up A Life' service will be held at each of its three hospices this Christmas

Each year the community comes together at Light Up A Life to remember those we have lost and in return for a donation, you can dedicate a light on Myton’s Christmas tree this festive season.

In doing so you will help light up the hospices at Christmas and ensure Myton can be there for more people, now and in the future.

On each of the nights, a screen will project the names of loved ones as the service takes place, lit by candlelight.

Each service will take place outside and last approximately 30-40 minutes; everyone is welcome to attend. The services are led by Myton’s team and include festive carols and readings, with light refreshments available.

Light Up A Life takes place on the following dates:

Coventry Myton Hospice – Sunday 1st December 5pm

Rugby Myton Support Hub – Friday 6th December 7pm

Warwick Myton Hospice – Sunday 8th December 6pm

Danni Mooney, Individual Giving Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

“Each year, our Light Up A Life services are a lovely way to remember the loved ones no longer with us at a time that is centred around family and friends. We have recently launched an Urgent Appeal to fund the recruitment, training and salary for five registered nurses for a year to ensure more people can access a Hospice Bed when they need it most. Your dedications will enable us to be there for more people, now and in the future.”

Whether this is the first or twentieth time you are attending Light Up A Life, know that by dedicating a light on the tree you are not only remembering those special to you, you are also generously supporting others.

Donations of £30 or more will receive a limited-edition gift of your choice.

Find out more about being part of Light Up A Life and making a dedication online at www.mytonhospice.org/LUAL