The Myton Hospices’ Rugby Myton Support Hub is excited to offer weekend activities open to everyone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Are you, or do you care for someone, living with a life-limiting illness? The Myton Hospices’ Rugby Myton Support Hub is here to help.

Located in Rugby, the Hub welcomes anyone aged 18 and over in Coventry and Warwickshire who is living with a life-limiting illness, as well as their carers. Myton supports people with a wide range of life-limiting illnesses, including respiratory, heart & neurological conditions, organ failure and cancer for which there is no cure.

Typically, Myton offer a variety of activities during the week, but they are thrilled to announce the expansion of their services to include weekend activities!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Myton understand that weekends can be particularly challenging and lonely for those living with a life-limiting illness so they are organising weekend activities to provide companionship, fun and entertainment. From bingo to a shopping event, and even afternoon tea, Myton hope that by offering this additional support, they can ease the worries of their patients and their carers.

The Myton Hospices - Rugby Myton Support Hub

However, you don’t have to be living with a life-limiting illness to attend these weekend activities, anyone and everyone is welcome to join in! They provide a wonderful opportunity to connect with the community, enjoy wonderful entertainment and support a great cause.

Upcoming weekend events:

Sunday 21st July – Bingo Extravaganza at Rugby Railway Club

Join Myton for a Bingo Extravaganza at Rugby Railway Club on Sunday 21st July from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. Admission is £10, including bingo tickets and a cup of tea! Spaces are limited, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance from Rugby Myton Support Hub to avoid disappointment.

Saturday 31st August – Afternoon Tea at Rugby Myton Support Hub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come along for a delightful Afternoon Tea from 2pm to 4:30pm, featuring music from local singer Gemma Richens. Enjoy good food, music and company. Admission is £10, covering the cost of the afternoon tea. Spaces are limited so make sure you purchase your tickets in advance from Rugby Myton Support Hub.

Saturday 28th September – Shopping Event at Rugby Myton Support Hub

Back by popular demand, Myton’s Shopping Event will feature local companies offering lovely gifts. Join Myton at Rugby Myton Support Hub from 10am to 2pm for a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, support local businesses, and even start your Christmas shopping!

If these weekend events don’t appeal to you but you would still like Myton’s support, don’t worry! The Hub is open Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 4pm. Drop in anytime to enjoy the relaxing environment and connect with people who understand what you are going through. Myton aim to help you focus on things that are important to you and provide information & support, either individually or within a group setting, through a variety of sessions including Listening Ear, Making Memories and Bereavement Help Point. All support is provided free of charge and no referral is needed.