The Myton Hospices to hold open days for potential Charity Sales Fundraisers

Are you enthusiastic, outgoing, and passionate about making a difference in your local community?

The Myton Hospices is looking for Charity Sales Fundraisers. Myton’s Charity Sales Fundraisers play a vital role in generating essential funds for Myton. They work in the local community, engaging with people face-to-face – either door-to-door or at venues – to encourage new supporters to join their Lottery or commit to Regular Giving donations.

No prior experience? No problem! Myton is looking for passion and enthusiasm above all. Whether you’re an experienced fundraiser, looking for a career change, or seeking a rewarding way to boost your income, they would love to meet you!

They are hosting two Open Days for interested candidates to learn more about the role, meet the team and discover what it’s like to be part of #TeamMyton.

Join them at their Coventry Myton Hospice on:

- Friday, March 21 from 10.30am to 2.30pm

- Saturday, March 22 from 10.30am to 1pm

Register your interest or apply online at www.mytonhospice.org/Sales

Chris Godber, Lottery and Commercial Operations Manager, said:“Our Charity Sales Fundraisers will play a crucial role in ensuring we can be there for more people living with a life-limiting illness, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire when they need us most. These open days are the perfect opportunity to find out more about this role, meet the team and ask any questions you may have. We look forward to meeting you!”

If you are interested in finding out more about being one of Myton’s Charity Sales Fundraisers, The Myton Hospices would love to see you there.