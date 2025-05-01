The Omega Course: Dying to talk about it

Sometimes when people are losing loved ones or have lost a loved one, we don't know what to say. The OMEGA course equips you for such situations.

It’s a fair assumption that we’re all born, we live our lives to the best of our abilities, we love our families, friends, pets, holidays and, if we’re lucky we enjoy our chosen careers. We should all take each day as a blessing, but it is a fact that 100% of us will die. Death and dying can’t be avoided, and the fact of the matter is that whilst we’re still living, we should communicate about dying to prepare not only ourselves but those that are nearest and dearest to us.

It’s amazing how difficult this was to actually write and understand what you, the reader really wants to read about because as soon as “death or dying” is mentioned people recoil into their sofas in fear of the very word itself. They refer to it as “passing”, “losing” or as my father would say “handing your last dinner plate in!”. Surely in this world of anything goes, there are no taboos!

Have you ever crossed the road when you’ve seen a friend who has been recently bereaved as you don’t know what to say to them? By avoiding them, you are adding to their grief even further. But what do you say in fear of saying the wrong thing and how do you best communicate without upsetting them further or even upsetting yourself?

Do you want to know what practical planning needs to take place such as wills and power of attorney? Are you having trouble coming to terms with your own mortality?

The Omega course - The opportunity to talk about death and dying in a friendly, fun and safe environment

Well, this is where The Omega Course comes in.

Six years ago, born from an ever-aging population, increasing infirmity and a lack of social care The Omega Course charity was developed by Chantal Meystre, a Palliative Consultant and Psychotherapist.

The Omega Course is a five-week course in a relaxed, safe, and friendly environment. The course is completely free and will encourage you to talk more freely about death, and how to practically plan for the future. The sessions will increase your confidence in talking to ill or bereaved friends or neighbours and will even decrease your fear of the unknown and your own mortality.

Death is a 100% guaranteed event and most people in the UK have been bereaved by the age of 20, but we go about our lives ignoring this inevitability. Being prepared and acknowledging mortality is not ghoulish, morbid or depressing. The workshops are enriching, fulfilling and surprisingly funny at times – or so previous attendees of The Omega Course tell us:

“The course sounds quite daunting and even depressing, but there was far more laughter than there were tears. The group gelled quickly and easily, and I am sorry the course has ended.”

“So important to ‘Be prepared’ and then enjoy life!”

Dying Matters Week is 5th -11th May. The theme of this year's campaign is: The Culture of Dying Matters. What is your culture, experience and attitude to the end of life. Can you step up for those around you? This is the opportunity to develop your life skills by doing an Omega Course.

Originally project funded by local funding from Kenilworth Lions Club, Kenilworth Town Council and the Round Table, The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised the community worth and have awarded The Omega Course developmental funding for the next two years. This funding will enable the vital Omega Course workshops, enabling healthy people to live well and support family, friends and neighbours who are sick, dying or bereaved.

For further information on courses within your area please either email: [email protected]

Visit the website www.omegacourse.co.uk