The South (feat members of The Beautiful South) play Rugby - Benn Hall on Saturday 18th May 2024

The South are back on the road and do what they do best - perform the songs of that great British pop institution, The Beautiful South, to the thousands of fans of these timeless classics.

The South are an impressive 9-piece band who feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Since Dave Hemingway, the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties. New for 2024, Gareth John joins both Gaz and Ali on vocals bringing his talents to the forefront making him a third vocalist as part of the new set-up.