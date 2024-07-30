The start of a new season for Rugby Philatelic Society

The 9th of September see's Rugby Philatelic Society launch a new season of meetings with an introductory evening.

Members will be displaying a varied range of new items and hopefully welcoming potential new members who will be made most welcome.

This will be followed on the 23rd by a display of Netherlands East Indies by John Jackson.

Meetings are held at Overslade Community Centre, Buchanan Road, Rugby, CV22 6AZ, and start at 19.15pm.

Visitors are always welcome.

