The start of a new season for Rugby Philatelic Society
The 9th of September see's Rugby Philatelic Society launch a new season of meetings with an introductory evening.
Members will be displaying a varied range of new items and hopefully welcoming potential new members who will be made most welcome.
This will be followed on the 23rd by a display of Netherlands East Indies by John Jackson.
Meetings are held at Overslade Community Centre, Buchanan Road, Rugby, CV22 6AZ, and start at 19.15pm.
Visitors are always welcome.
