The Tin Music & Arts coming to Coventry on March 15

JACKDAW WITH CROWBAR, Because You're Worth It.‘Bass culture meets EDM and co in a dark alley full of sequins’ Expect dramatic shenanigans on and off stage, including permanent collaborators Aitch Bembridge (Selecter) and visual artist Paulina Kalwarska. Entering their 8th dimension not only are they presenting some familiar classics and a healthy dose of new audio and visual material there's a treat in store for anyone that likes to mix their music with live media manipulation!!!

”The best thing to come out of Leamington since the Grand Union Canal” Stewart Lee

“The guitarist plays magnificent slide and shred” Thurston Moore

SATSANGIBlending indie riffs to tripped out psych-n-roll, often raucous sometimes serene, Satsangi have performed internationally and throughout the UK as headliners, and been invited to open for artists such as The Dandy Warhols and The Kills. Rolling Stone Magazine reviewed Satsangi’s debut album and they are currently recording their 5th studio album. Satsangi’s videos are broadcast globally on MTV and by the BBC.

“Iodine is an awesome song” Talvin Singh

"Hi Su, listened to 'Iodine' again and I must say it's really wicked. Steve Chandra Savale, Asian Dub Foundation

"A wicked bass line, timely sax breaks, and pace-setting rhythm guitar sections. This is a find!" Rolling Stone

“I feel I could play that for the next hour or so, but the I’d lose my job, she sounds brilliant”. Bobby Friction, BBC Asian Network

THE ROLLOCKS Formed in 2022 in the murky underbelly of Coventry’s local music scene, The Rollocks bring the power and the party with their relentless rock ’n’ roll rampage! The sound of this working-class quartet of bohemians and rogues is like Tina Turner selling her soul to Black Sabbath—or Etta James arm-wrestling Motörhead. Swaggering with sass along the tightrope between beauty and chaos, The Rollocks are a gang of misfits and rebels providing the soundtrack to a collapsing world. And they’re doing it all with a grin on their faces and a spring in their step. Hop on board and let The Rollocks steer you down the rivers of rock ’n’ roll oblivion.

STRIP SEARCH TRAMPHaving landed a full disaster-vision, Strip Search Tramp (SST) have been building a solid reputation on the Uk live circuit with their visually enhanced, blistering Sci-Fi, B movie inspired punk & roll show. SST is not your usual punk band SST songs trawl a wealth of obscure musical cultural references.

With the release on Bandcamp in 2024, the debut album “B-Movie Disasters” delivers 12 tracks of musically diverse garage punk. The album draw on themes such as Voodoo, Serial Killers, Yakuza, Climate Change, and of course “Escalators”. The band’s influences include: The Damned, Killing g Joke, Hawkwind and The Cramps to name a few.

When the live music finishes there will a DJ set from TROJAN PONY - All for dreaming of a better world

Presented by Catch 22 Promotions & APE Promotions.

1 . Contributed Strange Adventures - Jackdaw With Crowbar, Satsangi, The Rollocks, Strip Search Tramp & Trojan Pony DJs - The Tin Music & Arts 15/03/25 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jackdaw With Crowbar Live Photo: Submitted