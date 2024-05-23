The tourism ticket saving sight-seers cash on county's leading attractions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sight-seers and staycationers can gain entry to ten leading south Warwickshire attractions this summer for under £70 per person.

Popular destinations including Warwick Castle, Shakespeare’s Birthplace and The British Motor Museum are just some of the big names signed up to The Explorer Pass by Shakespeare's England – a discounted ticketing initiative from the region’s tourism board which is helping visitors save money on general admission prices via one, two or three-day passes.

The three-day pass provides the biggest cost-saving – allowing visitors to visit up to ten attractions across three consecutive days for £69 per adult and £42 per child (3 to 16-years-old), providing savings of up to £77 per person for all ten attractions when comparing to general admission prices.

The two-day option allows ticketholders to visit up to eight attractions on two consecutive days for £59 per adult and £36 per child, with savings of around £50 per person for all eight attractions; with the one-day pass catering for up to six attractions for £45 per adult and £28 per child, saving around £50 per person for all six attractions.

Ticket holders can choose from 15 different attractions to fit into their pass – all of which are within a 15-mile radius of each other for convenience.

These include Stratford-upon-Avon based venues including Shakespeare’s New Place, Shakespeare’s Schoolroom, Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, Stratford Butterfly Farm, The MAD Museum, Avon Boating and Shakespeare Distillery; through to The Warwickshire Gin Company in Leamington Spa, Kenilworth Castle, Hill Close Gardens in Warwick, Stoneleigh Abbey and Compton Verney.

Darren Tosh, Marketing and Operations Director at Shakespeare’s England, said: “Sight-seers are understandably searching for great deals due to the rising cost of living, while businesses are trying to adapt to entice more visitors, and The Explorer Pass by Shakespeare’s England is one great way of achieving this.

“From Shakespeare and medieval castles to exotic butterflies and classic cars – our region has so much to offer and it is impossible to appreciate it all in just a day – which is why the three-day pass provides the best value.

“Latest available figures for our region show that there were more than 9.9 million visits to south Warwickshire in 2022 – which we are expecting to continue in an upward trajectory, buoyed by initiatives such as our Explorer Pass.”

Example itineraries for families and couples can be viewed here.