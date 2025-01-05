The Tree House Sessions return this Saturday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Sessions are the monthly open mic nights hosted at the Tree House Book Shop in Kenilworth and are open to anyone – whether they want to perform or just enjoy an evening of great entertainment. This month’s session takes place on Saturday 11 January.
Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, and the evening is a fine space for poets, acoustic musicians, writers, and spoken word artists to perform their work – regardless of age of experience levels.
Entry to the Tree House Session is free, but there is a cash collection for the Book Shop on the night, while books are also available to buy all evening. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own drinks and snacks.
Tree House Sessions host, local author Dave Musson, said: “It’s really exciting to be starting a brand-new year of Sessions, and what better way to beat the January blues than by heading out for a night supporting local talent. You never know quite what you’ll get during a Tree House Session – the only way to know for sure is to come along!”
Anyone wishing to perform can sign up on arrival.
The Tree House Book Shop is located at 4, The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EB.