The Tree House Sessions return this weekend

The second Saturday of the month is approaching, which means it’s almost time for another Tree House Session.

The sessions are the Tree House bookshop’s monthly open mic night – without a mic – and the next one runs this Saturday, 8 February. Poets, musicians, spoken word artists and more are welcome to perform in the cosy surroundings of a second-hand bookshop in Kenilworth.

There is no entrance fee to the evening, although cash donations for the bookshop are encouraged and books are for sale all evening. Performers simply sign up on arrival, while anyone attending is welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.

The sessions are hosted by local author Dave Musson, who is keen for people to give the night a try.

The Tree House Sessions offer poetry, music and more!

Dave said: “The Tree House Sessions are always varied and fun. You’ll never know quite what you’ll get to see performed until we get started, but it’s a great way to support local art – and the bookshop of course! Performers and spectators are always welcome, so why not come along this Saturday and try it for yourself?”

The next Tree House session will take place at the Tree House bookshop – 4 The Square, Kenilworth – on Saturday 8 February. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

For more details about the bookshop and their future live events, sign up to the mailing list at: www.treehousebookshop.co.uk/