The Tree House sessions return to Kenilworth this weekend

Tony Sweet performs at September's Tree House Session

Kenilworth's secondhand bookshop is hosting another open mic on Saturday 12 October and all are welcome!

Poets, musicians, writers and spectators are very warmly invited to the Tree House Bookshop’s open mic night this weekend.

This month’s Tree House Session takes place this Saturday, 12 October, and anyone is welcome to attend - either as a performer or an audience member.

The free open mic night returned last month after a summer break and was a bumper programme with music, poetry, spoken word and short stories performed to a packed bookshop.

Last month’s session also marked a changing of the guard in the evening’s host, with Kenilworth author Dave Musson taking over from former host Gwyneth Box.

New host Dave said, “The Tree House Sessions are always a delight - you never know what you’re going to get until we start and I always come away amazed at the local talent we have. I’m thrilled to take over as host - as well as slightly daunted at the prospect of filling Gwyneth’s shoes - and I can’t wait to see what this weekend’s show brings us. Whether you feel like performing or just want to listen, please come along!”

The Tree House Sessions take place at The Tree House Bookshop in Kenilworth on the second Saturday of each month. The next session is on Saturday 12 October - doors at 7.30pm, to start at 8pm. Performers sign up on the night. There is no entrance fee, but donations to the bookshop are very welcome, and attendees can buy books at any time during the evening.

To stay up to date with the latest events from The Tree House, sign up to the bookshop’s mailing list at https://www.treehousebookshop.co.uk/