The Woodsman to host exclusive tasting evening with Shakespeare Distillery

By Tanya Aspinwall
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST
The Woodsman Restaurant, located within Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon, is to host an exclusive tasting evening with Shakespeare Distillery on Wednesday 2 July at 7pm.

The evening will begin at Judiths, the charming tasting room of the award-winning Shakespeare Distillery, where guests will enjoy a mini gin tasting experience that celebrates the spirit of Shakespearean England. Guests will discover the stories behind each botanical blend and sample a selection of handcrafted gins in an intimate and atmospheric setting.

At 7:45pm, guests will return to The Woodsman, where the evening continues with a five-course tasting dinner expertly paired with Shakespeare Distillery’s finest gins and rums. Each course is thoughtfully curated to complement the unique character of the accompanying spirit, creating a dining experience that is both refined and adventurous.

The Woodsman, which has 2 AA Rosettes, is headed up by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham. Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce. Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015, is Stratford upon Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of sprits including its signature Stratford Dry Gin, Jester Rums, and distillery specials.

Greg and his team

Executive Chef, Greg Newman said, “Join us for an unforgettable evening of flavour, heritage, and craftsmanship with our Shakespeare Distillery Tasting Evening. Whether you’re a gin enthusiast, a rum lover, or simply looking for a unique culinary experience, this evening promises to delight the senses and celebrate the best of local craftsmanship”.

Spaces for this event are limited. The price is £109 per person. For more information about the event please visit https://thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/events/shakespeare-distillery-tasting-evening For more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit https://stratford.hotelindigo.com/

