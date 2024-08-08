The Woodsman to host exclusive tasting evening with Welcombe Hills Vineyard
The Woodsman, which has recently been awarded 2 AA Rosettes, is headed up by restaurateur Mike Robinson, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Harwood Arms in Fulham.
Led by Executive Head Chef Greg Newman, The Woodsman delivers an exceptional dining experience with focus on sustainability, seasonality, and locally sourced produce.
Welcombe Wines Vineyard has been a cornerstone of the local wine scene for the past 20 years, earning accolades and a reputation as one of the UK’s premier wine producers.
Executive Chef, Greg Newman said, “Our tasting menu will be expertly paired with wines from Welcombe Hills, known for their award-winning range. The unique wine pairings will highlight the best of local flavours and diners will get the chance to delve into their rich history and taste the fruits of their labour”.
Spaces for this event are limited. For more information about The Woodsman please visit: thewoodsmanrestaurant.co.uk/. For more information about Hotel Indigo Stratford-upon-Avon please visit: stratford.hotelindigo.com/
