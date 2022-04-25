It's this week - the musical version of this classic tale comes to Nuneaton

Calendar Girls won wide acclaim when it was released as a film in 2003 bringing the tale of a Yorkshire WI’s groundbreaking fundraising initiative to an international audience.

It inspired numerous daring photoshoots in its wake in support of other WIs, sports clubs and many more - and the story has been further reimagined as a play and a musical.

And it is in the latter format that it reaches the Abbey Theatre this week as NAODS – Nuneaton Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society – presents its first production of the year.

It runs from Wednesday to Saturday, April 30, starting at 7.30pm each day.

For those who don’t know the story, the death of a much-loved husband prompts a group of WI members to do something out of the ordinary. They decide to do an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity, with their modesty protected by careful placement of various objects and household items.

It’s a story that combines raw emotion with humour and in the musical theatre version brings together the talents of Take That’s Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, one of the original writers of the film, who also adapted the tale for the play.

