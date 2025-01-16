'Angelic voice with real talent': Rugby songstress Emily Burns performs in mayor's parlour
Emily Burns recently staged an acoustic show in the mayor’s parlour at Rugby Town Hall.
The former Rugby High School student moved to the capital aged just 18 to work at Abbey Road Studios.
Singer-songwriter Emily, 30, has now released her debut album ‘Die Happy’.
She impressed Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and Our Jay Foundation founder Naomi Issitt.
Emily said: “I loved every second of meeting Simon and Naomi in the mayoral parlour.
"My family and I were welcomed so warmly and found it super interesting to speak with the mayor, hear about all of his work with OurJay charity and take a look around the chambers. It was an honour to play a few songs for them too.”
Cllr Ward said: “Emily has such an angelic voice and a real talent.
"I hope she can come and perform a couple of times this year at a couple of OurJay Foundation events too.”
To view Emily’s performance, visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1176511367134900
