'Angelic voice with real talent': Rugby songstress Emily Burns performs in mayor's parlour

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:06 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Rugby songstress who moved to London to follow her dream, returned to her home town to celebrate the launch of her debut album.

Emily Burns recently staged an acoustic show in the mayor’s parlour at Rugby Town Hall.

The former Rugby High School student moved to the capital aged just 18 to work at Abbey Road Studios.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Singer-songwriter Emily, 30, has now released her debut album ‘Die Happy’.

Emily performs in the mayor's parlour.Emily performs in the mayor's parlour.
Emily performs in the mayor's parlour.

She impressed Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and Our Jay Foundation founder Naomi Issitt.

Emily said: “I loved every second of meeting Simon and Naomi in the mayoral parlour.

"My family and I were welcomed so warmly and found it super interesting to speak with the mayor, hear about all of his work with OurJay charity and take a look around the chambers. It was an honour to play a few songs for them too.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Ward said: “Emily has such an angelic voice and a real talent.

"I hope she can come and perform a couple of times this year at a couple of OurJay Foundation events too.”

To view Emily’s performance, visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1176511367134900

Related topics:RugbyLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice