Bank Holiday celebrations: Family fun at Rugby Spring Fair
Rugby Spring Fair is back at Whitehall Recreation Ground on Monday, May 5, with a packed programme of entertainment for all the family.
The annual event, which runs from 11am to 5pm, hasn’t taken place since the coronavirus pandemic.
This year it’s back and organisers are hoping for a party atmosphere to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.
It’s being organised jointly by the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby, Rugby Heritage Lions Club, Rugby Round Table and 41 Clubs.
Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, said: “The returning spring fair will be a huge fun day.
“There will be lots of red, white and blue, dressing up and plenty of bunting and hope lots of people join in the celebrations.”
Funds raised will be donated to local charities and good causes.
Pauline added: "The funds raised will be donated to charities supported by clubs on the organising team - who are all charities in their own right and aim to raise funds for local, national and international good causes.”
More than 50 local charities and businesses have booked stalls. Attractions include arena entertainment, live music, games, dance groups, Wolly the Clown and the ‘Big Bounce House’ in the children’s zone.
BBC CWR radio presenter Dan Sambell and entertainment promotor David Head will be introducing musicians and performers from all types of genres.
Pauline said: “Even man’s best friend can join in - bring along your dog and enter our fog show – maybe your dog will have the waggiest tail?
“The Stokes Fun Fair will also be on the recreation ground. There will be an extra charge for those wanting bigger thrills.”
Food will be available all day from a huge range of food outlets. There’s afternoon teas and refreshments available from the ‘Showtime Inn’.
Find out more on www.rugbyspringfair.org.uk and https://facebook.com/rugbyspringfair
