Bank Holiday celebrations: Family fun at Rugby Spring Fair

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 24th Apr 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:35 BST
A library picture of children having fun at a previous Rugby Spring Fair.A library picture of children having fun at a previous Rugby Spring Fair.
A library picture of children having fun at a previous Rugby Spring Fair.
Celebrations are taking place in Rugby to mark the long-awaited return of the popular spring fair.

Rugby Spring Fair is back at Whitehall Recreation Ground on Monday, May 5, with a packed programme of entertainment for all the family.

The annual event, which runs from 11am to 5pm, hasn’t taken place since the coronavirus pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year it’s back and organisers are hoping for a party atmosphere to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

It’s being organised jointly by the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby, Rugby Heritage Lions Club, Rugby Round Table and 41 Clubs.

Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, said: “The returning spring fair will be a huge fun day.

“There will be lots of red, white and blue, dressing up and plenty of bunting and hope lots of people join in the celebrations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funds raised will be donated to local charities and good causes.

Pauline added: "The funds raised will be donated to charities supported by clubs on the organising team - who are all charities in their own right and aim to raise funds for local, national and international good causes.”

More than 50 local charities and businesses have booked stalls. Attractions include arena entertainment, live music, games, dance groups, Wolly the Clown and the ‘Big Bounce House’ in the children’s zone.

BBC CWR radio presenter Dan Sambell and entertainment promotor David Head will be introducing musicians and performers from all types of genres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pauline said: “Even man’s best friend can join in - bring along your dog and enter our fog show – maybe your dog will have the waggiest tail?

“The Stokes Fun Fair will also be on the recreation ground. There will be an extra charge for those wanting bigger thrills.”

Food will be available all day from a huge range of food outlets. There’s afternoon teas and refreshments available from the ‘Showtime Inn’.

Find out more on www.rugbyspringfair.org.uk and https://facebook.com/rugbyspringfair

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice