Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You can bet your bottom dollar you’ll love this year’s ‘show in a week’ production in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Star Theatre, Benn Hall’s resident theatre production company, is once again running its ‘show in a week’ this summer.

Starting with Disney’s The Little Mermaid in 2021, this year’s production of Annie is the company’s fourth summer project, featuring around 50 local young performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have to learn and rehearse a full musical in just six days ready to perform to a public audience on the Sunday.

All set for another amazing production.

Ethan Smith, founder of Five Star Theatre and producer of each of the company’s shows, said: “Our annual ‘show in a week’ project is so important to us because it’s very much how we started.

"Five Star began its journey as a youth group and even today we remain extremely passionate about providing lifechanging performance opportunities to young people (as well as the highly talented adults who perform in our ‘main house’ productions throughout the rest of the year).

“There’s always such a buzz as everyone assembles first thing Monday morning, and it’s the sheer energy and excitement of these young people that drive them through what is in extremely intensive week of learning and practising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they always do a fantastic job and I’m really excited about our cast of Annie this year, especially seeing some of our younger performers blossom during their debut stage experience.”

Performances take place on Sunday, August 18 at 12pm and 4pm. The 4pm performance is close to selling-out so it is advised to book as early as possible. Visit www.bennhall.co.uk or call the box office on (01788) 533719.