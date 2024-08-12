Bet your bottom dollar you’ll love this year’s ‘show in a week’ production in Rugby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Five Star Theatre, Benn Hall’s resident theatre production company, is once again running its ‘show in a week’ this summer.
Starting with Disney’s The Little Mermaid in 2021, this year’s production of Annie is the company’s fourth summer project, featuring around 50 local young performers.
They have to learn and rehearse a full musical in just six days ready to perform to a public audience on the Sunday.
Ethan Smith, founder of Five Star Theatre and producer of each of the company’s shows, said: “Our annual ‘show in a week’ project is so important to us because it’s very much how we started.
"Five Star began its journey as a youth group and even today we remain extremely passionate about providing lifechanging performance opportunities to young people (as well as the highly talented adults who perform in our ‘main house’ productions throughout the rest of the year).
“There’s always such a buzz as everyone assembles first thing Monday morning, and it’s the sheer energy and excitement of these young people that drive them through what is in extremely intensive week of learning and practising.
But they always do a fantastic job and I’m really excited about our cast of Annie this year, especially seeing some of our younger performers blossom during their debut stage experience.”
Performances take place on Sunday, August 18 at 12pm and 4pm. The 4pm performance is close to selling-out so it is advised to book as early as possible. Visit www.bennhall.co.uk or call the box office on (01788) 533719.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.