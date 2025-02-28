Buckle up for 'explosive and immersive theatre like nothing you’ve ever seen' in Rugby

Theatre-goers in Rugby are invited to buckle up for Tennessee Williams’ gripping masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire.

Taking place at Rugby Theatre, there’s discounted tickets for school pupils and on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Set in the sultry French Quarter of 1940s New Orleans, A Streetcar Named Desire tells the story of fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois, who seeks refuge with her estranged sister Stella, away from her turbulent past and the family estate.

Blanche’s agitated state and fragile disposition create suspicion in Stella’s dominant husband Stanley, as they collide in a struggle for Stella’s heart. As their simmering feud develops, past truths start to surface and both sisters are driven to choose between fantasy and reality.

Some of the cast. Picture: Martin Pulley.

Director Wendy Kay said: “This is explosive and immersive theatre like nothing you’ve ever seen.

“If you missed the recent (expensive) West-End production, look no further for your fix of fierce emotions, dark secrets and volatile lies, mixed with tender feelings and a touch of melancholy.”

The show runs from March 8-15, and Rugby Theatre is offering discounted tickets on International Women’s Day with the play highlighting the struggles women face in being seen as either inferior to men, or not conforming to embedded societal rules or expected behaviours.

There is also a special school study ticket available on Monday, March 10.

Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, and www.rugbytheatre.co.uk. For school study tickets, email [email protected].