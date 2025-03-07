Can you solve murder at Rugby hotel?
It takes place at the Sheep Street hotel on Friday, March 21, from 7.30pm – 11pm.
The over 18s event is being organised by Rugby First in partnership with The Rugby Hotel and Murder One events and includes a three course-meal, along with
teas and coffees.
As the event unfolds, arguments and threats will be observed as a prelude to murder.
Guests are encouraged to follow, eavesdrop and question the characters, and an intriguing array of visual clues will be displayed in the major incident room. These will consist of blackmail notes, love letters, burnt documents and financial transactions. Each table will act as a detection team.
Booking is essential and the cost of the evening is £49 per person which includes a three-course meal with teas and coffees afterwards.
Aidey Pugh of Murder One said: “My team of professional actors are very much looking forward to turning The Rugby Hotel into another of their crime scenes and
challenging the sleuths of Rugby to solve a fiendish murder - or two!”
For further information and to book your tickets please call The Rugby Hotel on (01788) 573 244 or email [email protected]
