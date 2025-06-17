Celebrating Jamie's life with music, dancing and unforgettable festival fun in Rugby
The OurJayFoundation festival runs from noon until midnight this Saturday (June 21).
It’s being organised in memory of popular Wolvey teenager Jamie Rees to raise money and awareness of the importance of CPR and accessible public access defibrillators.
Jamie had just turned 18 when he died. He suffered a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day and later passed away in hospital in 2022.
The event takes place at Newbold-On-Avon RFC in Parkfield Road, Newbold, and features live music with Sweet Medusa; The Bungalow Club; Thea Watson; Solid Bond - Acoustic Band; Big Family; Molly Gone Mad; The Great Central; The Jellyheads; Crystal Tides; DJ Kev Starkey.
Attractions also include fun inflatables, games, face-painting, raffle, tombola, stalls, food vendors, crafts, bars and animals.
Entry is £4 adults, £1 for children. Parking on site.