'Chinese music and dance will provide an amazing spectacle in the town': Families invited to celebrations in Rugby

Families in Rugby are invited to colourful Chinese New Year celebrations in the town centre.

The free celebration, on Sunday, January 26, features music, dance, crafts, food, face-painting and lantern making.

There will also be a parade on the day, which is being organised by Rugby First in partnership with Rugby Borough Council and the Chinese Community Association.

It takes place in Market Place between 11am and 4pm.

Chinese New Year celebrations will light up Rugby town centre.

In the Chinese calendar, each year is associated with a specific animal, and 2025 is the year of the snake. The snake is a symbol of wisdom, and people born this year will be embraced by intelligence and creativity.

As part of the festivities on the day there will be a full programme of music and dance, calligraphy, origami, face-painting, lantern-making and Chinese tea tasting.

The procession will involve lion and dragon dancing, lanterns and drums. It will leave the Market Place around 11.30am.

Amy Zhang, one of the organisers of the event, said: “The Chinese New Year celebrations are a very important annual celebration for the Chinese Community and I am really pleased that we have the opportunity to celebrate it with the wider community in the town centre.

"I have no doubt that the lanterns, colourful and enigmatic lion and dragon dancing, along with the brilliant music and dance will provide an amazing spectacle and fantastic atmosphere in the town centre.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the Chinese Communities, Rugby First, Rugby Borough Council and all those taking part for their support and enthusiasm in helping to bring this event to life for the first time in Rugby town centre.

“Finally, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Chinese New Year.”

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “It’s fantastic that Rugby town centre is going to host its first official Chinese New Year celebrations and I want to extend a special thanks to all those involved.

"The music and dance programme along with some traditional Chinese crafts looks amazing and I personally can’t wait to see the lion and dragon dancing.”

“The Chinese community in Rugby and the surrounding area continues to grow and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from Coventry, Warwick and Leamington, many of whom are university students, to the town centre which can only be good news for the local economy.”

For further information on the festival and the full programme of events visit www.rugbyfirst.org