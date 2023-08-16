Tickets are selling fast – here is how to get them

Left to right: Melchett (John Nichols), Blackadder (Nicky Cheung) and Baldrick (Connor Bailey) dig deep into the trenches with a ‘cunning plan’ ready for action.

A stage adaptation of the classic comedy Blackadder Goes Forth will be coming to Kenilworth's Talisman Theatre this month.

As the British television series celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, the Talisman Theatre seized the occasion to bring forth the production to the town.

A spokesperson for the Talisman Theatre said: "This timeless classic is set to ignite laughter and transport you to the trenches of World War I with its witty dialogue, unforgettable characters, and side-splitting humour.

"Despite bidding adieu to our screens after its debut in 1983, the show continues to hold a steadfast place in the hearts of

viewers, making it an enduring favourite.

"Blackadder Goes Forth follows the misadventures of Captain Edmund Blackadder and his motley crew as they navigate the challenges and absurdities of the Great War. Fueled by Ben Elton and Richard Curtis's razor-sharp wit, the play guarantees a night of laughter and entertainment that will leave audiences of all ages in stitches.

"Blackadder Goes Forth promises an evening of comedic brilliance that will transport you back in time while keeping you laughing in the present."

Director David Draper said: “I’m really enjoying seeing these beloved characters come to life on stage. The intricate set design and authentic period costumes promise to recreate the atmosphere of the trenches and we’re excited to be providing a great evening of theatre for our audiences.”