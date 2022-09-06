Comedy version of Hitchcock classic heads for Nuneaton stage
The groundbreaking adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s film version of The 39 Steps is ready to delight Nuneaton audiences next week.
The John Buchan novel has been turned into a ripping yarn on film on numerous occasions but the Hitchcock black-and-white version of 1935 has remained the classic take.
With its adventure taking place in such a variety of settings, its reimagination for the stage was a surprise – but proved a delight, going on to pick up a string of awards.
It enjoyed a long run in the West End and numerous productions around the world.
Its fast-paced brilliance of a few cast members taking on an extraordinary number of roles has also seen it prove a popular choice for smaller outfits and Nuneaton’s Sudden Impulse Theatre Company will be joining the roll of honour at the Abbey Theatre next week, from Wednesday to Saturday, September 14-17, at 7.30pm each evening.
Tickets can be booked through the theatre website or Sudden Impulse’s Facebook page