Enchanting family show in Rugby features puppets, plants and plenty of pots

An enchanting family show flies into Rugby’s Macready Theatre this month.

Along Came a Magpie features puppets, plants and plenty of pots.

It’s suitable for little ones and their grown-ups and takes place on August 30 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Set in a potting shed, it stars a gardener who loves the smell of the flowers, the feel of the earth and watching her plants bloom.

It’s a playful and heart warming journey as the gardener and a mischievous magpie navigate the intricacies of friendship.

Tickets from £8.