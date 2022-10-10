The film is a modern-day classic and the musical has been a big hit too.

The musical is based on the iconic original starring Jack Black as lead character Dewey Finn, the failed rock star who seizes the chance to earn some extra cash by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he finds a new outlet for his dreams of success by turning his class of young pupils into a band good enough to write their own material and outwit musicians with far more experience.

Auditions for the Rugby Theatre musical version take place this Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16, at its Central Hall in Henry Street.

Young people should be aged between 10-14, and need to be able to act, sing in tune and have a sense of musicality. More information, including details of all parts and a form to pre-register, which is essential, are on the auditions page at www.rugbytheatre.co.uk. Show dates are June 9-18.

“Rugby Theatre is delighted to have been granted one of the first amateur licences for School of Rock following the success of the professional tour and we’re thrilled to perform it for the first time next summer,” said marketing director Wendy Kay.