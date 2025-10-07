Get ready for music, dancing and lights at Rugby's Diwali celebrations

Prepare to be dazzled at this year’s Diwali celebrations.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Festival of Lights will be returning to Rugby town centre this Sunday (October 12).

Organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby First and Rugby Borough Council, the free community event will include music, dance, food, stalls, festive lighting, family entertainment and lantern parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It runs from 1pm to 7pm and take place in Market Place, High Street, Sheep Street and the Asda car park in front of the Swan Centre.

A picture by Mohini Mistry from last year's event.

Cllr Ish Mistry, who is one of the organisers of the event and Deputy Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “Diwali is a very important annual celebration for the Indian community and I am delighted that we are celebrating it in the heart of Rugby town centre again, where everyone will be able to join in the celebrations.

"The dancing, singing, drumming, food, lights and colourful procession, will provide a fantastic atmosphere and amazing spectacle in the town centre.”

Ish continued, “I would like to say a special thank you to the Indian Communities, Rugby First, Rugby Borough Council and all those taking part for their incredible support and bringing the event to life. Finally, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Diwali.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Rugby has an incredibly diverse community, and it is great to see everyone come together to celebrate an event like this, as well as shine a light on the town centre.

"I would encourage everyone not only to come along and enjoy the event but also take the opportunity to support local town centre businesses who will be open on the day.”