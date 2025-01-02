'Get ready to be blown away': Oasis tribute roll with it at Rugby music festival

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:03 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Music-lovers in Rugby are in for a treat this summer with a one day festival featuring iconic anthems.

Rugby Fake Festival is being held on Saturday, July 19, with six top tribute acts taking to the stage.

Festival-goers can rock out to sounds from Oasis, The Killers, Pink, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters and Green Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rugby Fake Festival said: “Get ready to be blown away by six jaw-dropping Fake Bands®, each unleashing sets of their most iconic anthems – live.

Rugby Fake Festival.Rugby Fake Festival.
Rugby Fake Festival.

"With killer sound and epic lighting, it’s a must-see for all live music lovers.”

It runs from 11.45am-11pm at Whitehall Recreation Ground, Bruce Williams Way, Rugby.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.fakefestivals.co.uk/events/2025/Rugby.html#tickets

Related topics:OasisRugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice