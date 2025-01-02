'Get ready to be blown away': Oasis tribute roll with it at Rugby music festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rugby Fake Festival is being held on Saturday, July 19, with six top tribute acts taking to the stage.
Festival-goers can rock out to sounds from Oasis, The Killers, Pink, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters and Green Day.
A spokesman for Rugby Fake Festival said: “Get ready to be blown away by six jaw-dropping Fake Bands®, each unleashing sets of their most iconic anthems – live.
"With killer sound and epic lighting, it’s a must-see for all live music lovers.”
It runs from 11.45am-11pm at Whitehall Recreation Ground, Bruce Williams Way, Rugby.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.fakefestivals.co.uk/events/2025/Rugby.html#tickets
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.