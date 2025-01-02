'Get ready to be blown away': Oasis tribute roll with it at Rugby music festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music-lovers in Rugby are in for a treat this summer with a one day festival featuring iconic anthems.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Fake Festival is being held on Saturday, July 19, with six top tribute acts taking to the stage.

Festival-goers can rock out to sounds from Oasis, The Killers, Pink, Alanis Morissette, Foo Fighters and Green Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Rugby Fake Festival said: “Get ready to be blown away by six jaw-dropping Fake Bands®, each unleashing sets of their most iconic anthems – live.

Rugby Fake Festival.

"With killer sound and epic lighting, it’s a must-see for all live music lovers.”

It runs from 11.45am-11pm at Whitehall Recreation Ground, Bruce Williams Way, Rugby.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.fakefestivals.co.uk/events/2025/Rugby.html#tickets