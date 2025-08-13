Get ready to rock at electrifying musical show in Rugby

An electrifying musical is taking to the stage at Rugby’s Benn Hall.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Star Theatre is turning the volume up for its fifth annual ‘Show in a Week’ this summer.

This year’s choice is School of Rock, in which around 60 local performers will learn, rehearse and stage a full-scale musical in just six days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of Five Star Theatre and producer of each of the company’s shows, Ethan, said: “Our annual Show in a Week project is so important to us because it’s very much how we started.

Kids get ready to rock! Picture: Gaz Hood.

"Five Star began its journey as a youth group and even today we remain extremely passionate about providing life-changing performance opportunities to young people (as well as the highly talented adults who perform in our main house productions throughout the rest of the year).

“The energy in the rehearsal room is always electric, but with School of Rock it’s going to be on a whole new level! We can’t wait to see our young performers unleash their inner rock stars and blow the roof off The Benn Hall.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s award-winning smash hit musical premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been seen on stages around the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this feel-good show follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band with roof-raising energy.

Performances take place at 12pm and 4pm on Sunday, August 24 at The Benn Hall, Rugby.

Visit www.bennhall.co.uk or call the box office on (01788) 533719 to secure your seats.