Get ready to rock: Super-charged music line-up for Rugby Bikefest

Some of the acts at Rugby's Bikefest.

A super-charged music line-up for this year’s Rugby Bikefest has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, on Sunday, May 18, will not only be the motorbikes that are rocking the town centre.

Organisers Rugby First, in collaboration with local motorcycling groups, musicians and Rugby Borough Council have put together an amazing line-up which promises to appeal to all music tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes place from 10.30am and 4pm and is one not to be missed.

The festival features two stages in Market Place and Church Street.

Performing on the day will be Blues Extra, The Mutineers, The Soul Revival, Bright Black, The Rooters, Rugby Electric Guitar Orchestra, Big Family, Trust Club, The Jellyheads and White Men Can’t Funk!

Visitors will be treated to the ‘ride-in’, bike displays, stalls, live music, arena displays, children’s activities, funfair and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “The music at Bikefest is always a big draw and this year I think we have got a great line-up of local bands and talented performers on display. A massive thanks to the creative team who have put the exciting programme together and to all the musicians involved.

“Don’t forget if you want to join the very popular ride-in, you will need to register online at the web address below. A special thanks to Rugby Scaffolding Services Limited for their sponsorship of the event and to Rugby ASDA for allowing us to use their car park to host the Bikefest arena on the day. Also, just a reminder while you are in the town centre to take the opportunity to support your local town centre businesses.”

Visit www.rugbyfirst.org or follow the socials.