Get your dessert spoons ready for new family show in Rugby

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 23rd May 2025, 13:28 BST

Get your dessert spoons ready for a new family show in Rugby next week.

Little Seeds Music presents Cinderella Ice Cream Seller at Macready Theatre.

It runs on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30, at 2.30pm.

This storytelling musical is perfect for ages five plus and features live music and song to bring Cinderella's rags-to-riches story to life.

A scene from the show.A scene from the show.
A scene from the show.

Join Talvi and Caldwell, employees of the famous Cinderella's ice cream company, as they share the legendary tale of how a humble ice cream maker became a multi-millionaire.

This exciting musical promises a delightful blend of storytelling, stunning live music, and theatrical magic that will capture your heart and tickle your taste buds. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/gqeanznkkbnv

