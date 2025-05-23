Get your dessert spoons ready for new family show in Rugby
Little Seeds Music presents Cinderella Ice Cream Seller at Macready Theatre.
It runs on Thursday, May 29 and Friday, May 30, at 2.30pm.
This storytelling musical is perfect for ages five plus and features live music and song to bring Cinderella's rags-to-riches story to life.
Join Talvi and Caldwell, employees of the famous Cinderella's ice cream company, as they share the legendary tale of how a humble ice cream maker became a multi-millionaire.
This exciting musical promises a delightful blend of storytelling, stunning live music, and theatrical magic that will capture your heart and tickle your taste buds. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/gqeanznkkbnv
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.