Hamplified Festival: Free family fun in Rugby includes 11 quality acts - three dance DJs and three stages
The legendary Hamplified returns on Saturday, July 19, and features live music and Rugby 7's Tournament.
It takes place at Rugby St Andrews RFC in Ashlawn Road from 10am until 11.30pm.
One of the organisers, Rob Low, said: “Get ready for a full day of live music, thrilling 7’s rugby, and great vibes – all in support of an incredible cause.
"Hamplified raises vital funds and awareness for the Matt Hampson Foundation, supporting young people seriously injured through sport.”
Attractions also include street food village, outdoor bars, face painting, prize draw, OurJay Foundation stalls and activities.
Bands include The Jellyheads, The Rushmore, EGO, Sweet Medusa, Dead Frequency and Solid Bond.
Rob added: “Come down, enjoy the day, and help make a difference.
"It’s free entry, but donations to the Matt Hampson Foundation are welcome.”
Keep up to date by visiting https://www.facebook.com/events/1560421074571092?locale=en_GB Follow @HamplifiedFestival on social media.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.