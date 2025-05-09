Heartwarming coming-of-age comedy kicks off at Rugby Theatre this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved comedy about the complexities of adolescence is next up from the talented performers at Rugby Theatre.

Brighton Beach Memoirs runs from May 10-17 at the Henry Street venue.

It follows 15-year-old aspiring writer Eugene as he dreams of baseball and girls, while coping with the mundane existence of family life: formidable mother, overworked father and his principled older brother Stanley.

Throw into the mix his widowed Aunt Blanche and her two rapidly-maturing young daughters, and it’s a recipe for hilarity.

Brighton Beach performers. Picture: Martin Pulley.

Director Darren Pratt said: “I have always been a fan of Neil Simon’s plays, and Brighton Beach’s blend of humour and heart really spoke to me.

“I wanted to explore a deeply personal story of family and growing up with an honest, fresh perspective.”

Set in 1937 Brooklyn against the lingering effects of the Great Depression and backdrop of looming war in Europe, Eugene serves as the narrator and guide, sharing his innermost thoughts and wry observations directly with the audience.

The cast includes two members of Rugby’s non-profit youth theatre In The Round Theatre, plus experienced Rugby Theatre members and some new faces too.

“Despite being set in the 1930s, the themes of chasing dreams, sexual awakenings, managing family life and finding one’s identity are timeless, resonating with audiences just as powerfully now,” says Darren.

“This production is a true labour of love,” he continues.

“Every element, from our meticulously crafted family home set to the passionate performances, is designed to give audiences a memorable night of humour and heartfelt storytelling. We can’t wait to share it with you.”

Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, and via www.rugbytheatre.co.uk