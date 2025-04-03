Iconic play at Rugby Theatre tells sweet and funny story of two unlikely friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A heartwarming comedy is next up from the talented performers at Rugby Theatre.

Willy Russell’s iconic play Educating Rita runs at the Henry Street venue from April 5-12.

One of the most celebrated comedies of the 20th century, the story introduces us to Rita, a brash, working-class, Liverpudlian hairdresser who dreams of breaking free from her mundane life. Rita signs up to attend an Open University course and meets Frank, a disillusioned poet and borderline alcoholic.

Although initially sceptical, Frank agrees to tutor Rita, leading to a life-changing journey for both characters.

Malcom Stewart and Suzanne Swan. Picture: Martin Pulley.

Director Nigel Nicholson said: “Audiences will identify with Rita because she has a dream.

“Her dream is to gain knowledge, and to become what she sees as a more informed and intelligent person. She’s also struggling with societal expectations placed on women, in particular the constant pressure to have children. I don’t think those expectations have gone. They might be better hidden these days, but they are still there. Rita wants to break that mould.”

With local actors Suzanne Swan and Malcom Stewart taking on the coveted roles of Rita and Frank, the story emphasises the deep connection between these complex characters, exploring themes of class and gender stereotypes, personal growth, and the power of education, all wrapped in a witty and poignant narrative.

“What I love about Willy Russel is his wit,” added Nigel.

“He knows how to write a one-liner. Even though I know the jokes are coming they still make me laugh, and that’s how you know you’ve got good writing – because the jokes are equally funny on the second hearing!

“Educating Rita remains one of the most celebrated plays of the 20th century. It’s a brilliant exploration of the transformative power of education and how one person’s ambition can reshape the lives of everyone around them. We are thrilled to bring this iconic play to life at Rugby Theatre this April.”

Educating Rita runs from April 5-12, with discounted Early Bird tickets available from Monday - Wednesday (subject to availability). Tickets are available from the Rugby Theatre box office on (01788) 541234, or www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.