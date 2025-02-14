Ladies in red.Ladies in red.
In pictures: Jaide's shining stars take to stage for annual dance festival in Rugby

Lucie Green
Senior reporter

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:59 BST
Young performers took to the stage and danced their hearts out in Rugby last weekend.

Jaide's Stage Studios hosted its Annual Troupe Day Dance Festival at Avon Valley Performing Arts School.

Schools from Coventry, Leicester, Leamington, Napton and Northampton took part in various categories at the event.

Students aged four upwards performed ballet, tap, song and dance, lyrical, modern, commercial, contemporary and acro/gymnastics troupe routines.

All participants received certificates and medals with a selection of trophies at the end presentation.

Jaide said: "It was a great success.

"Our adjudicator Katie Christmas is an international musical theatre dance and acting examiner and an accredited ITDA teacher herself who awarded places and gave expert advice to all the performers which was very well received. We received great feedback also. Our resident photographer - Kevin Garland took some fantastic stage photos and managed to capture some amazing memories for everyone.”

Jaide paid tribute to the parents who volunteer their time to help make the festival a success.

“We are really grateful,” she said.

"My students all performed amazingly and I’m very proud of them.

"We are now so excited for our forthcoming 25th Anniversary Showcase. I can't believe we have been running the school for this long and made so many fabulous memories.”

