In pictures: Scarecrows descend on village of Brinklow for fabulous festival fun

Residents let their imaginations run wild for this year’s scarecrow trail.

Straw-stuffed creations of all shapes and sizes are still on show in the village.

Visitors enjoyed giant Roman Centurions, characters from Rupert Bear, minions and Willy Wonka and friends.

On the village field, festival-goers were treated to live music, craft stalls, a dog show, rides, games and tasty treats.

The event featured classic cars, motorbikes and tractors.

Jasmine Green, 16, attended the festival on Saturday.

She said: “It’s the best scarecrow festival I’ve ever been to. My favourite exhibits were the Beetlejuice creation and the air ambulance. I loved meeting the Stormtroopers as they paraded around the field.

“There was some amazing music and entertainment throughout the weekend.”

All monies raised go to local groups and charities connected with the village maintenance of historic buildings and churches.

Visitors have until Friday (August 30) to see the scarecrows. The People’s Choice vote will be announced on the day.

