In pictures: Young Rugby stars in the spotlight for school talent show

Parents, teachers and friends gathered to watch the first ever ‘Harris Has Talent’ at Harris Church of England Academy on Thursday.

School rock band ‘The Coneheads’ opened the evening with their impressive rendition of ‘Mardy Bum’ by the Arctic Monkeys.

Other acts included Irish dancing, duets, commercial dance, followed by a year seven student called Isaac, who performed on the piano with a self-composed piece called ‘My Imagination’.

Laura Ellis, Creative Arts Technician, said: “Students at Harris had been selected through an audition process and had been practicing for weeks in preparation.

"The winning prize was a £50 voucher and direct entry to the semi finals of ‘Rugby’s got Talent.’”

The judging panel consisted of Dave Pugh, Head of Music at Kenilworth School and Mike Folly, chair of the Rugby Rotary Music Bursary, which donated equipment to Harris School music department.

“We also were lucky enough to have professional musician Benji Kirkpartrick join our judging panel,” added Laura.

"Benji is a professional folk singer and musician, previously a member of Bellowhead, Faustus and Steeleye Span. He now performs as a solo artist and is also as a member of the Seth Lakeman band.”

The winner of the evening was the solo lyrical dance. Judges agreed the performance had a balance of technical skill and creativity as well as confidence and stage presence as a solo performer.

Judge Mike said: “Each one is a winner for getting up on stage and performing to us all.”

The performing arts department would like to thank all the parents and friends who came to watch the children, and to Rugby Rotary Club for their support.

Laura said: “We would like to say a huge well done to all the students involved. It takes such confidence to perform in front of an audience and the skill and talent they all showed was incredible to watch.”

1 . Harris Has Talent 2025 Acts on stage with the judges. Photo: Harris School

2 . Harris Has Talent 2025 Irish dancer dazzles. Photo: Harris School

3 . Harris Has Talent 2025 Impressive performances at Harris. Photo: Harris School

4 . Harris Has Talent 2025 Guitar hero on stage. Photo: Harris School