'It's Christmas Baby!' Seasonal release from rising Rugby songstress
Rising Rugby songstress Thea Waston has released a festive number.
The Rugby’s Got Talent star, who performed on stage at the town’s Christmas lights switch-on, said the song has been well received so far.
Thea said: “'I wrote the song with Greg Coulson and Daniel Bailen and it’s called It's Christmas Baby!'
"It was long days in the studio but so much fun.”
Thea is now looking forward to performing at Inside the 22 on December 21 at 9.30pm.
It’s Christmas Baby! is available to stream on Apple and Spotify.
To find out more about the gig, visit https://www.insidethe22.com/