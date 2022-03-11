Kilworth House Theatre gears up to raise the curtain on its 2022 season with two musicals

Kilworth House Theatre

A high-profile theatre deep in Harborough’s countryside is gearing up to raise the curtain on its 2022 season.

And Kilworth House Theatre is delighted to announce that producer Celia Mackay will again be joined by Nick Winston as director and choreographer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They last worked together in 2019 on their new production of the West End musical Cats, which was showered with five-star reviews.

Celia and Nick are reuniting for Kilworth’s outdoor theatre season, their first full line-up since 2019.

You can go along and enjoy Carousel from Tuesday May 24 until Sunday July 3.

A giant of the musical stage, multi-award winning Carousel is a “vibrant and timeless story of passion, loss and redemption with some of Rodgers and Hammerstein most beautiful and enduring songs of all time”.

And you can snap up a ticket to feast your eyes on Half a Sixpence, a “delightful British musical comedy”, from Tuesday July 19 until Sunday August 28.