Leamington comedy group had successful six-show run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

A Leamington comedy group has just finished a successful six-show run at the Edingburgh Fringe Festival.

Leamprov was founded by James Cannon in 2019 as an inclusive community group for anybody who wants to try, learn, or perform improvised comedy.

James has more than ten years experience and has performed in improv shows around the country.

He said: “I fell in love with Improvised Comedy at University, and wanted to keep doing it after I moved to Leamington.

Leamprov at the Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Festival. Picture supplied.

"I set up Leamprov mainly so I didn’t have to drive to Birmingham every time I wanted to do improv, hoping I might find a few people to do this fun hobby with for a few months.

"That was more than five years ago and I’m constantly surprised by how much it’s grown, and how much support there is for us in Leamington.

"Leamprov wouldn’t be able to do all the shows and festivals we do without the fantastic support we have from the community, and most of all from my wife Fay who does a lot of the necessary admin.”

Leamprov’s Edinburgh Fringe run was a family friendly, quick-fire improvised comedy show performed from August 13 to 18 at Just The Tonic’s The Caves venue.

During the final show, their improvisation skills were put to the test when the venue had a brief power cut, resulting in them telling improvised ghost stories lit only by the light of their audience’s phones while the power was restored.

Audience member Hannah Walker said: “I’ve seen Leamprov perform a few times and they’re absolutely fantastic.

"This show was true to form and was utterly hilarious.”

Across the week 20 Leamprov members from Leamington Spa performed, with most of them making their Edinburgh Fringe debut.

Among them was Leigh Cornell, who said: ““I feel very lucky to have performed at the Edinburgh fringe with Leamprov, everyone's given great performances, enthusiasm and teamwork.

"Thank you Leamprov so much for providing the opportunity for so many people to perform at Edinburgh Fringe for the first time, it was an amazing week.”

Leamprov runs workshops at the Band Factory in Leamington every Monday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

To find out more contact [email protected]

Leamprov’s next show is at Temperance on September 10 at 7:30pm.

For more information visit www.leamprov.com