Light up, light up! Sound and colour at annual Diwali celebration in Rugby town centre

Rugby town will come alive with sound and colour soon for the town’s annual Diwali celebrations.

Organised by Rugby Indian Communities with support from Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, the event takes place on Sunday, October 27.

The free open-air community event will include music, dance, food, stalls, festive lighting, family entertainment and a lantern parade.

The event will run from noon to 6pm and take place in Market Place, High Street, Sheep Street and the Asda car park in front of the Swan Centre.

Thousands of people enjoyed last year's event. Picture: Ellie Peel Photography.

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world. It is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, and for some also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations.

The festival always falls sometime between October and November, but the exact date varies each year as the Hindu calendar is based on the moon.

Cllr Ish Mistry, who is one of the organisers of the event and Deputy Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “Diwali is a very important annual celebration for the Indian community and I am delighted that we are bringing it back into the heart of Rugby town centre again, where everyone will be able to join in the celebrations.

"The dancing, singing, drumming, food, lights and colourful procession, with Rangoli chariot and boards, will provide a fantastic atmosphere and amazing spectacle in the town centre.”

Ish would like to thank everyone involved in the festival.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Rugby has an incredibly diverse community and it is great to see everyone come together to celebrate an event like this, as well as shine a light on the town centre.

"I would encourage everyone not only to come along and enjoy the event but also take the opportunity to support local town centre businesses who will be open on the day.”

For further information on the festival visit www.rugbyfirst.org