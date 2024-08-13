'Loudest fun day out for your family': Explosive Bank Holiday show near Dunchurch
The Tanks, Trucks and Firepower Show is being held from August 24-26, and includes demonstrations, tank rides and driving experiences alongside stalls, food and drink.
Organisers describe it as ‘the Midlands premier living history and military show’.
Presented by The Alvis Fighting Vehicle Society, the Tanks, Trucks and Firepower show includes lots of entertainment for children too.
Attractions include re-enactment groups, helicopters, classic cars and emergency services vehicles.
The arena starts between 11am and 12pm and finishes no later than 5pm.
A one day family ticket is £27.50. For more information and ticket prices, visit www.tanks-trucks-and-firepower.co.uk. The show is on the A426 near Dunchurch, postcode CV22 6NR. Dogs welcome, but visitors must be aware of the loud noises.
