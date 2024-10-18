'Marina of dreams' in Brinklow holds first artisan market this weekend
Head to the ‘marina of dreams’ in Brinklow this weekend for the first ever artisan market.
It takes place at Brinklow Waterside and Marina on Saturday, (October 19), from 10am to 4pm.
The market features clothing, jewellery, photographs, decorations, gifts, food and drink.
Known as the ‘marina of dreams’ Brinklow Marina is in Cathiron Lane, Rugby, telephone (01788) 641007.
