'Marina of dreams' in Brinklow holds first artisan market this weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Head to the ‘marina of dreams’ in Brinklow this weekend for the first ever artisan market.

It takes place at Brinklow Waterside and Marina on Saturday, (October 19), from 10am to 4pm.

The market features clothing, jewellery, photographs, decorations, gifts, food and drink.

Known as the ‘marina of dreams’ Brinklow Marina is in Cathiron Lane, Rugby, telephone (01788) 641007.

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice