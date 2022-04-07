Get dressed up for a big night out with the music of 007

There will be chance to celebrate 60 years of the iconic movie franchise at Nuneaton’s Abbey Theatre this weekend.

A song and dance spectacular will feature the best of Bond from Dr No 1962, which introduced the world to agent 007, through Goldfinger, Live and Let Die, Skyfall and up to date with No Time To Die.

Top singers will perform to a live band under the musical direction of Katherine Brookes.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “This special event is on for two nights only, you have a licence to thrill as we encourage you to dress up for that special occasion, free glass of fizz on arrival. With a special Bond quiz to see if you are up to the challenge of MI6 and a prize draw offering an Aston Martin driving experience.”