Tributes have been paid to an ‘unforgettable’ Rugby Theatre stalwart who touched so many hearts and lives.

Born in Wanstead East London in 1932, Dulcie MacDonald was brought up by her single mother Gladys along with her sister Vivienne.

She met husband Alister at the Ilford Palais De Dance in East London where the glamourous pair used to win jitterbug competitions

Dulcie had three children; Ian, Adam and Kirsty and the family moved to Rugby in 1972.

Dulcie was loved by everyone who knew her.

Ian said: “Mum rubbed shoulders with the beautiful people of the swinging sixties, the occasional celebrity, and even some notorious East End gangsters.

“I have a vivid memory as a young boy of mum dancing down the alleyway next to our house in Romford in a bright green flowered mini-dress, a big blonde beehive, a pair of white plastic go-go boots, cigarette in one hand and a brandy and lemonade in the other.”

He said Dulcie was ‘incredibly resilient, at times extremely forthright and a fiercely independent woman – attributes that served her well through the challenges she faced in life.

"Even though mum’s fierce independence would sometimes manifest itself as infuriating stubbornness – she never took herself too seriously and would always have a chuckle at her own expense,” Ian went on.

Dulcie joined Barby Players Amateur Dramatics Society where she made life-long friends.

She later graduated to Rugby Theatre, where she not only acted, but helped out backstage, as a prompt, in the box office and at the bar.

Kirsty said: “Mum really did light up the stage with her joy and enthusiasm, and she without doubt became my inspiration for getting involved myself.

“Around this time mum also took up golf - she joined Rugby Golf Club with a lovely group of ladies where she became a passionate golfer and social club member.”

In the year 2000, Dulcie moved in to her flat in Morton Court.

She joined the U3A playreading group and was an avid newspaper reader for the blind.

Adam said: "She became a popular member and loyal friend to all she met in the various clubs and societies she joined in Rugby. As her health deteriorated she was regularly in and out of hospital but never let this dampen her spirits and always made herself the darling of whatever ward she was on"

Dulcie moved from her flat to Clifton Court Nursing Home in November last year.

She died on February 1, one day before her 93rd birthday. Her funeral took place in Rugby on Friday.

Dulcie also leaves grandchildren Michael, James, Megan, Sasha, Josie, Ellie and Riley and great grandchildren William and Claire.